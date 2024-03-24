Arvind Kejriwal arrested: What was Delhi CM's first order from jail?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in his first order from Enforcement Directorate issued directions to water resources minister Atishi to address water scarcity issues of the people. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21.(ANI)

“In his direction, he (Arvind Kejriwal) said, 'I have learnt that people are facing water and sewer related issues in parts of Delhi. I am worried about this. People shouldn't face these problems because I am in jail. Tankers should be arranged for places where there is a scarcity of water and appropriate directions should be issued to the officials so that people don't face any problem',” Atishi said in a briefing.



He also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance.



Kejriwal, the first incumbent CM to be arrested, had already declared that he would run the government from jail.



Hailing the chief minister, Atishi said,"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions were issued to me, the Water Minister. This brought tears to my eyes. How can a person - who has been arrested - think about the people of Delhi in such a difficult period?"



Security has been tightened in the national capital as the AAP plans to hold protests against their leader's arrest by the ED. Roads leading to both the BJP headquarters and the ED office in central Delhi have been closed.



Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, Thursday, by the ED after more than two hours of questioning at his residence. The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.



The Delhi chief minister's name appeared multiple times in the chargesheet filed by the central probe agency. He is the third AAP leader after Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to be arrested in the case.