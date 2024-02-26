BJP calls Kejriwal ‘Bhagoda No.1’ for skipping seventh ED summons

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the seventh Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to him in the excise policy case. He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor should get prize in corruption, lying, doing drama and for being “bhagoda no. 1” (absconder no 1). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla addresses a press conference, at party headquarters in New Delhi.(ANI)

Read here: 'Can't wait for court decision?': Arvind Kejriwal on 7th ED summons

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“...Kitna badal gaya insaan...He is the same Arvind Kejriwal, who earlier used to say that first a person will have to resign and then an investigation will happen. But now he even refuses to cooperate with investigation agencies...He should get the Nobel Prize in the areas of corruption, lying and doing drama....,” Poonawalla said in a briefing.

He further took a jibe at Kejriwal saying that the person who earlier used to say that first a person will have to resign and then an investigation will happen, is now even refuses to cooperate with investigation agencies.

“Arvind Kejriwal should be given a prize for being 'bhagoda No. 1'...those who were with Anna Hazare used to say, 'first resignation, then probe'. today they will neither give their resignation nor they are participate in the probe because now they are friends and allies of Lalu Prasad Yadav. They say that this is vendetta politics, and vindictiveness by the ED but then why the Court has not given them any relief?...even their new ally Congress has done a press conference saying Kejriwal is corrupt and he has to give answers on the liquor policy scam,” the BJP leader told ANI earlier in the day.

Kejriwal skipped the seventh summons issued to him by the probe agency in the Delhi excise policy case.

The AAP leader claimed that the ruling BJP wanted AAP to break the ties with the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by threatening the officers of possible probe agency action.

Read here: AAP's claims less credible than things in ‘chor bazaar’: BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

The ED in its latest summons asked Kejriwal to appear before it on Monday, after he continued to skip interrogation since November last year when he was first asked to depose before the probe agency but did not, alleging the notice was “vague, motivated and unsustainable in law.”

The ED has also filed a complaint against Kejriwal for “disobeying” its summons in this case. The court granted Kejriwal an exemption from personally appearing in court until March 16. The Delhi chief minister appeared before the court virtually, submitting that he could not physically appear due to the ongoing Budget session of the Delhi assembly.

According to ED, the AAP received huge funds around ₹100 crore to finalise the liquor excise policy. It was also alleged that a large chunk of this money was used by the party in its Goa election campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)