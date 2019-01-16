‘Arvind Kejriwal is dictatorial’, says Jaitu MLA Baldev Singh as he quits AAP

The AAP legislator from Punjab’s Jaitu Baldev Singh resigned from the party on Wednesday, citing its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s “dictatorial, arrogant and autocratic” style of functioning among other issues.

Singh’s resignation, which he sent to Kejriwal, comes four days before the Delhi chief minister’s visit to Punjab to address his first political rally in the state since the assembly elections in 2017.

He is going to join Sukhpal Khaira’s Punjabi Ekta Party.

In his resignation letter, Singh also said the unceremonious removal of Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the post of leader of the opposition was a reason for quitting the AAP. Singh is the third AAP MLA to resign from the primary membership of the party.

Dakha MLA HS Phoolka and Khaira have also quit the party. Phoolka has resigned from the membership of the state assembly as well.

However, the assembly speaker is yet to accept his resignation. Both Khaira and Phoolka are bound by the party’s whip in the state assembly.

The AAP is the principal opposition party with 20 MLAs in the 117-strong assembly.

