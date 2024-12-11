Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP delegation meets EC, submits ‘proof’ on voters' deletion claims

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday met the Election Commission to present “evidence” on the alleged deletion of voters' names in the electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks outside his residence.(HT Photo)

“Today we met Election Commission and submitted before them 3000-page evidence on how BJP is conspiring to cut votes of people of Delhi. Votes of the poor, SC and Dalits are being cut. You very well know the importance of a vote.



We told EC how a BJP member did the work of cutting the votes of 11,000 people in the Shahdara area,” AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was quoted by ANI as saying.



“We have requested the EC to stop this mass deletion of names before elections and FIRs be registered against those who have applied mass deletion of names. EC has said that no mass deletions will be done before elections,” the former Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal also mentioned that in cases of voter deletions, a field inquiry will be conducted by the Booth Level Officer (BLO), accompanied by representatives from various political parties.

‘BJP trying to defeat AAP by cutting votes’: Sisodia



Earlier in the day, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia at a press conference alleged that the BJP had submitted a large number of applications for the deletion of voters' names from the electoral rolls.



“When it has become impossible for them (BJP) to defeat AAP in Delhi, and when it has become impossible to stop Arvind Kejriwal, they are trying to defeat AAP by cutting votes. A large number of applications have been made to delete voters' names from the electoral rolls, including those of people who have been living in the same area for years,” the former Delhi deputy chief minister claimed.



AAP, aiming for a third consecutive term, has accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the voter rolls to influence the polls.