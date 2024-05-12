Arvind Kejriwal likely to discuss Lok Sabha polls in key meet with AAP leaders today
All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will vote on May 25.
Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting with all MLAs of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, with this being the Delhi chief minister's first meeting with the party's legislators since being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court two days ago.
“It will be a key meeting and will also see discussions on the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi,” an AAP source told news agency PTI.
The meeting will be held at Kejriwal's official residence in the Capital's Civil Lines.
In the current Lok Sabha elections, all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi, will vote on May 25, the sixth of the seven-phase nationwide polling. In both 2014 and 2019 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all the seven seats.
Earlier, despite Enforcement Directorate's (ED) objection, AAP national convenor Kejriwal was given interim and conditional bail by the Supreme Cour to allow him to campaign for the ongoing elections. The politician, who was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy case, has been asked to surrender on June 2, a day after the seventh round of voting.
Kejriwal attacks BJP
On Saturday, Kejriwal, the first sitting CM to be arrested, visited the famous Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place. He also addressed AAP workers at the party office.
The AAP chief launched several sharp attacks at the BJP, which governs the Centre, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to “crush” the party.
His most stinging attack, however, was that if re-elected, PM Modi, whose 75th birthday will be on September 17, will make way for Amit Shah, the current Union home minister. The claim stems from what many believe is an unofficial “rule” in the saffron party: leaders retiring from active politics at 75 years of age.
Kejriwal's jibe led to a flurry of responses from BJP leaders, including Shah himself.
“I would like to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company and the whole INDI Alliance, that there is no need for you to feel happy when PM Modi turns 75. The PM will complete the third term and continue to lead the country till 2029. There is no confusion in the BJP on this,” the home minister said in Hyderabad.
