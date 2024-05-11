Kejriwal's big prediction on Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bengal election results

BJP's number of seats will come down in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in his roadshows in the Capital on Saturday -- a day after he came out of Tihar on interim bail to campaign for the election. Kejriwal said this was not his prediction but the opinion of the experts, psephologists and analysts with whom he got in touch in the last 20 hours outside jail. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a roadshow in Mehrauli with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP candidate from South Delhi Sahiram Pehalwan -- on Saturday . (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

"I have spoken to many experts over the phone in the last 20 hours I came out of jail. What everyone is saying is that BJP is not going to get majority," Kejriwal said adding that in Delhi BJP will lose all seven seats. The same fate awaits the BJP in Punjab, Kejriwal said. "On June 4, Modi will not come to power. INDIA will form the government and AAP will be part of it. Delhi will become a full state," Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said voting for the BJP for Narendra Modi will make Amit Shah the prime minister as Narendra Modi will retire next year after turning 75. The statement created a political flashpoint with the BJP asserting that Narendra Modi would remain the prime minister and accusing Kejriwal of creating confusion. The AAP questioned whether PM Modi would break the age rule that he brought into the party -- for himself.

"When I was arrested, I wondered what was my crime. My crime was that I built schools, mohalla clinics in Delhi. I have a small party which is there only in two places and they have such a big party. I made treatment free for you but in Tihar they did not give me medicine for 15 days...they want to bring the Delhi government down," Kejriwal said.