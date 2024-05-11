Arvind Kejriwal News Live: AAP chief to visit Hanuman Temple; hit Delhi streets to rev up Lok Sabha campaign
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal got interim bail from the Supreme Court until June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam. However, he will need to surrender and return to prison on June 2. Kejriwal is expected to lead and boost up the party's election campaigns leading up to the general elections in Delhi, slated for May 25....Read More
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has been granted interim bail after spending over 50 days in jail following his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
The bail, effective until June 1, comes with conditions, including avoiding visits to the Office of the chief minister or the Delhi secretariat. Supreme Court lawyer Shadan Farasat, representing Kejriwal, clarified that the order is valid until June 2 and there are no restrictions on his election campaigning.
Upon his release, Kejriwal received a warm welcome from supporters and family members.
Arvind Kejriwal's schedule for Saturday
1. Visit to the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place at 11 am.
2. Press meeting scheduled at 1 pm at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi.
3. Participate in a roadshow expected to be held in South Delhi's Mehrauli area later in the day.
Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Punjab
AAP is contesting on its own in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. However, in Delhi, AAP is having a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress party, and is contesting on four out of the seven seats.
The elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on May 25. Punjab will vote on June 1 in the last phase to elect 13 members to parliament.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Delhi CM to hold press conference and roadshow today
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is set to hold press conference and roadshow today after release on interim bail.
In a post on X(formerly Twitter), CM Kejriwal said, "With the blessings of Hanumanji, the prayers of crores of people and the justice of the Supreme Court judges, I am very happy to be back amongst you all.
"See you today- 11 am - Hanuman Temple, Connaught Place 1 pm - Press conference, party office 4 pm - Road Show - South Delhi - Mehrauli 6 pm - Road Show - East Delhi - Krishna Nagar You all must come," Kejriwal added.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: 'People will never vote for scammers,' says BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Delhi CM's interim bail
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Giriraj Singh has reacted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal getting interim bail.
“People will never vote for scammers. They will vote for Narendra Modi. He is the saviour of the poor. He will be worshipped. (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi and (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal can do anything," said Giriraj Singh.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: 'Good news for moderate India,' says former Pakistan minister on Delhi CM's release
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Former Pakistan Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has reacted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release from Tihar jail, reported news agency ANI.
The former Pakistani leader posted on X with the caption, "Modi G Lost another battle #Kejriwal released... good news for moderate India."
His response comes after Kejriwal was released from jail after spending over 50 days following his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21, 2024, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: How political leaders reacted to Delhi CM getting interim bail
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Here is how political leaders reacted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal getting interim bail. Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail on Friday. Dig Deeper
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Delhi Police making security arrangements outside Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Delhi Police is making security arrangements outside Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, where CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit to offer prayers today.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Why Supreme Court gave interim bail to AAP chief?
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's argument against granting interim bail to Kejriwal for election campaigning. The court disagreed with the ED's contention that such bail would set a precedent favoring politicians over citizens.
It emphasised that the circumstances of the individual and the surrounding context are crucial in bail decisions.
The bench highlighted the significance of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and noted that while serious accusations exist, Kejriwal remains unconvicted and poses no threat to society. Additionally, the legality of his arrest is still pending a final verdict from the Supreme Court.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: AAP chief to visit Hanuman temple
Arvind Kejriwal News Live: After stepping out of Tihar jail on interim bail, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that he would visit Hanuman temple at Connaught Place at 11am on Saturday.