Arvind Kejriwal News Live: AAP chief to visit Hanuman Temple; hit Delhi streets to rev up Lok Sabha campaign

Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters after release from Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal News Live: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal got interim bail from the Supreme Court until June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam. However, he will need to surrender and return to prison on June 2. Kejriwal is expected to lead and boost up the party's election campaigns leading up to the general elections in Delhi, slated for May 25....Read More

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has been granted interim bail after spending over 50 days in jail following his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The bail, effective until June 1, comes with conditions, including avoiding visits to the Office of the chief minister or the Delhi secretariat. Supreme Court lawyer Shadan Farasat, representing Kejriwal, clarified that the order is valid until June 2 and there are no restrictions on his election campaigning.

Upon his release, Kejriwal received a warm welcome from supporters and family members.

Arvind Kejriwal's schedule for Saturday

1. Visit to the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place at 11 am.

2. Press meeting scheduled at 1 pm at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi.

3. Participate in a roadshow expected to be held in South Delhi's Mehrauli area later in the day.

Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Punjab

AAP is contesting on its own in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. However, in Delhi, AAP is having a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress party, and is contesting on four out of the seven seats.

The elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on May 25. Punjab will vote on June 1 in the last phase to elect 13 members to parliament.