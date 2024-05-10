‘Victory of truth, democracy’: AAP, INDIA bloc leaders hail Kejriwal's interim bail granted by SC

Hours after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, party leader Atishi on Friday said that it was the victory of truth, democracy and the Indian constitution. AAP workers were also seen celebrating the decision outside party headquarters in Delhi. (Kejriwal/Facebook)

Speaking during a press conference, Delhi minister Atishi said, “Today's Supreme Court verdict of granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal has proved that the truth has won, democracy has won, and the Constitution of the country has won. Whenever our Constitution was threatened, the Supreme Court has come to protect it. Even today, Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal to participate in election campaigns will protect our country's democracy.”

On Friday, the Supreme Court decided to grant bail to Kejriwal until June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case because of the ongoing general elections. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had argued against giving any special treatment to political leaders for election campaigning, but the court rejected their arguments. “We are passing an order giving him interim bail till June 1,” the court said.

The AAP leader also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that they were trying to destroy democracy. She said, “The dictatorship of BJP has left no stones unturned to destroy democracy and the Constitution of India. But, I would like to thank the Supreme Court because whenever there has been a danger to democracy, the Supreme Court has protected the Constitution and democracy. He (Arvind Kejriwal) will come out of jail today. We are waiting for the orders and then, bond will be submitted to Tihar jail. We are hoping that Arvind Kejriwal will have dinner at his home today.”

Several AAP and INDIA bloc leaders expressed joy over the Supreme Court's decision. AAP workers were also seen celebrating the decision outside party headquarters in Delhi.

Party workers danced, distribute sweets and raised slogans like “Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji choot gaye”.

In a post on X, Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, who has been campaigning in place of Delhi CM, wrote, “Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone.”

Supreme Court's decision comes amid the ongoing general election as the voting in Delhi is set for May 25, while in Punjab, it's scheduled for June 1.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also noted that the bail was granted under exceptional circumstances, adding that it was “extraordinary” for anyone to get bail in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) within 40 days. “I think there is some divine intervention and super powers of the universe that have some design. I think him (Arvind Kejriwal) coming out on bail will be a game-changer for the INDIA alliance.”

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai says, "There is a wave of happiness in the entire country. SC's decision has shown a ray of hope. The entire country is thankful to the SC. The fight against dictatorship and to save democracy & constitution will be strengthened after the release of Arvind Kejriwal..."

Kejriwal, currently in jail, is the third member of the AAP to be arrested in the case. His former deputy, Manish Sisodia, has been in custody since February 2023. Another AAP member, Sanjay Singh, got bail in April after being in custody for six months.

INDIA bloc leaders

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said in a post on x, “I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections.”

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla hailed the SC judgement adding that the decision was taken considering democracy and elections.

Samajwadi Party leader Rajkumar Bhati said, “The news of Arvind Kejriwal getting (interim) bail is encouraging and a matter of relief for the INDIA alliance. Not just for leaders of INDIA alliance, it is a matter of celebration for voters as well. This decision will strengthen the position of the INDIA alliance in (Lok Sabha) elections.”

Further Congress leader Pawan Khera welcoming the intervention by SC said, “We hope that the former chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren also gets due justice.”

The case against Kejriwal was registered after claims of irregularities in the excise policy. It all began when Delhi's Lieutenant Governor recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2022.

Delhi Congress interim chief Devender Yadav said, “We have been saying that BJP and its leaders have caged establishments of democracy. Because of this, sitting CMs were sent to jail. I appreciate the Supreme Court's order of granting (interim) bail to Arvind Kejriwal. This will boost the faith of people in democracy.”

Attacking BJP and the Narendra Modi government, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said, “It is a blow on the face of Narendra Modi and the BJP government. For months, they tried to tarnish the image of the Delhi CM. This court verdict is a verdict in the right direction. The democratic traditions of our country would certainly welcome it and this is going to give momentum to the INDIA alliance. This is a political setback for the authoritarian political style of the BJP... All these cases are bogus. They have nothing to do with the truth. All of them are politically motivated. This verdict says that the Supreme Court stands in the favour of truth, not in the favour of political autocracy.”

NDA leaders on Kejriwal's bail

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that it was clear that Kejriwal was involved in the Delhi liquor scam since the bail had only been granted till June 1, which is until the Lok Sabha elections are over.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "He has been granted bail for the election campaign till June 1 but what after that. Getting interim bail does not mean that you have been proven innocent. It will not affect the elections, BJP will win all 7 seats of Delhi."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nipuram said, "Instead of jail or bail, first he should be removed from the CM post. How can an accused run the government from jail?"