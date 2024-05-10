Can't go to CM office: What Kejriwal is not allowed to do in 21-day bail period

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon walk out of Tihar Jail as the Supreme Court has granted him interim bail till June 1. On June 2, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail as per the bail condition. Kejriwal's interim bail means he will be able to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party and the INDIA bloc for the rest of the phases of the election. Delhi will go to the polls on May 25 and Punjab on June 1. Arvind Kejriwal gets 21-day interim bail which will end on June 1.(HT_PRINT)

Here's what Kejriwal can't do in these 21 days: Bail conditions

1. No CM duty: Kejriwal will not perform any duty of the chief minister of Delhi. He shall not visit the chief minister's office and Delhi Secretariat.

2. No comment on liquor probe: Kejriwal will not be able to make any comments about his role in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy in which he was arrested.

3. Surety bond: Kejriwal shall furnish bail bonds of ₹50,000 with one surety of the like amount for release from Tihar jail to the satisfaction of the jail superintendent.

4. Won't sign official files: Kejriwal will not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

5. Arvind Kejriwal will not interact with any witnesses or have access to official files connected with the case.

6. Kejriwal's interim bail will not be created as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case.

There is no restriction on Kejriwal's campaigning for election.

The Supreme Court said Kejriwal has not been convicted yet despite serious accusations being levelled against him. Interim bail of 21 days will not make any difference, the top court said as the Enforcement Directorate opposed to the interm bail saying that there is no precedence of a political leader getting bail for campaigning for the election. The Supreme Court said the holistic and libertarian view is justified in view of the Lok Sabha elections and Kejriwal with no criminal antecedents is not a threat to society.