 Can't go to CM office: What Kejriwal is not allowed to do in 21-day bail period | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Can't go to CM office: What Kejriwal is not allowed to do in 21-day bail period

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2024 04:38 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal will walk out of Tihar jail for 21 days but only to campaign for AAP and INDIA – he will not discharge any chief ministerial duty.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon walk out of Tihar Jail as the Supreme Court has granted him interim bail till June 1. On June 2, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail as per the bail condition. Kejriwal's interim bail means he will be able to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party and the INDIA bloc for the rest of the phases of the election. Delhi will go to the polls on May 25 and Punjab on June 1.

Arvind Kejriwal gets 21-day interim bail which will end on June 1.(HT_PRINT)
Arvind Kejriwal gets 21-day interim bail which will end on June 1.(HT_PRINT)

Here's what Kejriwal can't do in these 21 days: Bail conditions

 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

1. No CM duty: Kejriwal will not perform any duty of the chief minister of Delhi. He shall not visit the chief minister's office and Delhi Secretariat.

2. No comment on liquor probe: Kejriwal will not be able to make any comments about his role in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy in which he was arrested.

3. Surety bond: Kejriwal shall furnish bail bonds of 50,000 with one surety of the like amount for release from Tihar jail to the satisfaction of the jail superintendent.

4. Won't sign official files: Kejriwal will not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

5. Arvind Kejriwal will not interact with any witnesses or have access to official files connected with the case.

6. Kejriwal's interim bail will not be created as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case.

There is no restriction on Kejriwal's campaigning for election. 

The Supreme Court said Kejriwal has not been convicted yet despite serious accusations being levelled against him. Interim bail of 21 days will not make any difference, the top court said as the Enforcement Directorate opposed to the interm bail saying that there is no precedence of a political leader getting bail for campaigning for the election. The Supreme Court said the holistic and libertarian view is justified in view of the Lok Sabha elections and Kejriwal with no criminal antecedents is not a threat to society.

 

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Can't go to CM office: What Kejriwal is not allowed to do in 21-day bail period

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On