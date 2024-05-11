Arvind Kejriwal's 'disposed off ' warning to Yogi Adityanath: 'Amit Shah to be PM'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that if the BJP comes to power, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be sidelined and home minister Amit Shah will become the prime minister of India. He claimed PM Modi will retire from active politics because he will turn 75 next year. Arvind Kejriwal (C), chief minister of the capital Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), waves to supporters during a visit to Hanuman Temple. (AFP)

Addressing a gathering a day after being released on interim bail, Arvind Kejriwal claimed if the BJP forms a government at the Centre again, all main Opposition leaders will be sent to jail. He claimed Yogi Adityanath will lose his post as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh within two months.

"They will send opposition leaders to jail and will finish (Nipta denge) the politics of BJP leaders…Our ministers, Hemant Soren, ministers of Mamata Banerjee's party are in jail…If they win again, then Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Pinarayi Vijayan, Uddhav Thackeray and other opposition leaders will all be in jail...Politics of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, ML Khattar, Raman Singh have been finished. The next is Yogi Adityanath. If they win this election, they will change the CM of Uttar Pradesh within 2 months," Kejriwal claimed.

Referring to BJP's rule that no leader is allowed to continue in active politics after they turn 75, Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that PM Modi will cross the threshold on September 17 next year,

"These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their prime minister. I ask the BJP who will be your prime minister? PM Modi is turning 75, on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years...LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan and Yashwant Sinha were forced to retire and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September," he claimed.

Arvind Kejriwal claimed the BJP will first dispose off Yogi Adityanath.

"PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case. The action was taken after the AAP chief skipped nine summonses.

After the Delhi high court upheld ED's action last month, Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court. The apex court on Friday gave him interim bail for 21 for the Lok Sabha elections. He will have to return to Tihar Jail on June 2.