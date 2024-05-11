Kejriwal's interim bail means he is now a part of ‘jail return club’: BJP

The BJP on Saturday called Arvind Kejriwal a member of the “jail return club,” a day after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to the Delhi chief minister, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March in the liquor policy case. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place (Twitter/video screengrab)

Party leaders compared the AAP national convenor to a few other politicians who were jailed and came out on bail. They also recalled how he used to give statements against Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and ex-Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit – he succeeded the latter in office – but is now an ally of the grand old party.

“Arvind Kejriwal has come out and is celebrating. He has finally become a part of the ‘jail return club’ like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jayalalithaa, and Shibhu Soren. The one who used to say that he would send Sheila Dikshit and Sonia Gandhi to jail, is now a part of the INDI alliance because all of them are against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi,” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc is a coalition of opposition parties who have joined hands to take on the BJP-led ruling NDA in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in which the NDA is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre. The INDIA bloc is derided by BJP leaders and supporters as “INDI alliance.” The AAP is a constituent of this coalition of opposition parties.

Despite opposition by the ED, the Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to Kejriwal, the first sitting chief minister to be arrested. The bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, allowed his release so that he can campaign for the Lok Sabha Sabha polls. The bench, however, imposed certain conditions on the AAP chief, who must surrender on June 2, a day after the final round of polling is to be held for the seven-phase general elections.