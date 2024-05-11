 Amit Shah vs Arvind Kejriwal on when PM Narendra Modi will retire | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amit Shah vs Arvind Kejriwal on when PM Narendra Modi will retire

ByHT News Desk
May 11, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Amit Shah said it's nowhere written in BJP's constitution that Narendra Modi can't remain the prime minister after turning 75.

Reacting to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement that Narendra Modi will retire after turning 75 and Amit Shah will become the prime minister, Amit Shah said Kejriwal has nothing to be happy about PM Modi turning 75. "I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company that you have nothing to be happy about Modiji turning 75. It's not written in BJP's constitution anywhere that he can't be the prime minister. He will be the prime minister and complete his term. There is no confusion in the party," Amit Shah said in a press conference in Telangana on the question of his becoming the prime minister.

Amit Shah said there is no confusion in the party that Narendra Modi will remain the prime minister and lead the country.
Amit Shah said there is no confusion in the party that Narendra Modi will remain the prime minister and lead the country.

Lok Sabha election 2024: Full coverage

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kejriwal addressed his first rally on Saturday a day after coming out of jail after 50 days and said voting for Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election 2024 would mean voting for Amit Shah as Narendra Modi would retire next year after turning 75 and after Narendra Modi's retirement, Amit Shah would become the prime minister.

"These people ask INDIA bloc about their face. I ask BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 will be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan. He will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfill Modiji''s guarantee?" Kejriwal said.

‘I didn’t resign from Delhi CM post because…': Arvind Kejriwal's top quotes

Not only opposition leaders, their party leaders are also on their radar, Kejriwal said adding that if the BJP comes to power, they will change Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath because BJP is going on the path of 'one nation, one leader'.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Kejriwal was speaking of BJP's succession plan while he could not trust any of his AAP colleagues to succeed him. The BJP leader said Kejriwal has revealed the truth unwittingly – as someone high on liquor does – that Modi will win the election.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Amit Shah vs Arvind Kejriwal on when PM Narendra Modi will retire

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On