Amit Shah vs Arvind Kejriwal on when PM Narendra Modi will retire

Reacting to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement that Narendra Modi will retire after turning 75 and Amit Shah will become the prime minister, Amit Shah said Kejriwal has nothing to be happy about PM Modi turning 75. "I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company that you have nothing to be happy about Modiji turning 75. It's not written in BJP's constitution anywhere that he can't be the prime minister. He will be the prime minister and complete his term. There is no confusion in the party," Amit Shah said in a press conference in Telangana on the question of his becoming the prime minister. Amit Shah said there is no confusion in the party that Narendra Modi will remain the prime minister and lead the country.

Kejriwal addressed his first rally on Saturday a day after coming out of jail after 50 days and said voting for Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election 2024 would mean voting for Amit Shah as Narendra Modi would retire next year after turning 75 and after Narendra Modi's retirement, Amit Shah would become the prime minister.

"These people ask INDIA bloc about their face. I ask BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 will be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan. He will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfill Modiji''s guarantee?" Kejriwal said.

Not only opposition leaders, their party leaders are also on their radar, Kejriwal said adding that if the BJP comes to power, they will change Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath because BJP is going on the path of 'one nation, one leader'.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Kejriwal was speaking of BJP's succession plan while he could not trust any of his AAP colleagues to succeed him. The BJP leader said Kejriwal has revealed the truth unwittingly – as someone high on liquor does – that Modi will win the election.