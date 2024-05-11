Pakistan leader praises Kejriwal's bail, says ‘Modi ji lost another battle’

Ex-Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry, who has been frequently commenting on the Lok Sabha elections in India, on Friday reacted to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's release from Tihar jail. After Kejriwal walked out of jail following the Supreme Court's interim bail, Chaudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi lost another battle. Ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhary and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File)

“Modi G Lost another battle #Kejriwal released... good news for moderate India,” the ex- Pak minister said in a post on X.

The Pakistan leader further lamented the rule of law situation in the Islamic nation saying that the civil society, bar associations, media organisations, and human rights organisations have completely sat down.

"As a result of the historic stand of the judges of Islamabad, the judiciary has stood up, the problem is civil society, bar associations, media organizations, human rights organizations have completely sat down. The future of the Rule of Law is at stake," he said in another X post.

Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday after spending over 50 days, following the top court granting him interim bail for election campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the alleged money laundering linked with Delhi liquor excise policy case, has been granted interim bail till June 1.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, party leaders Atishi, and Saurabh Bhardwaj along with a huge crowd of supporters welcomed the Delhi CM after his release.

Fawad Chaudhry's praise for Rahul Gandhi amid Lok Sabha polls:

In the past few days, Chaudhry has remained vocal over the developments in Indian politics and ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Earlier this week, he showered his praise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the grand old party's poll-promise of conducting a wealth redistribution survey, if it was voted to power.

Addressing the Wayanad MP as "Rahul sahib", Chaudhry said that Gandhi was following his great-grandfather and India's first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who used to believe in socialistic reforms and the distribution of wealth.

Before that he applauded Rahul Gandhi by sharing a video clip of one his rallies, where he was speaking about Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration and asking whether there were any poor people invited to the occasion. Coming under fire for supporting Rahul Gandhi, the Pakistani leader added: 'Because I oppose extremists and hate mongers be it in Pak or India or elsewhere...."

BJP's reaction:

Meanwhile a political slugfest was triggered over Pakistan leader's praise for the Congress leader with the BJP attacking the party saying that Pakistani leaders want to make “Shehzada of Congress” India's prime minister.

PM Modi also reacted to Chaudhry's words of praise for Rahul Gandhi saying that this has exposed "partnership" between Pakistan and Congress.

Addressing a rally, PM Modi said Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress when the party is getting weak in India and they want to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister.

"Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the prince the Prime Minister and we already know that Congress is a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed," PM Modi said.

However, Congress has alleged that the Pakistan leader has made the remark under pressure so that the BJP can benefit from such statements in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Party leader Rashid Alvi claimed that Chaudhry was pressured by the Shehbaz Sharif government, which has good ties with the prime minister. The statement praising the Congress leader was made so that PM Modi could exploit it and benefit in the ongoing polls, Alvi added.