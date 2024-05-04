Pakistan leader praises 'Rahul Sahib' on wealth distribution, BJP reacts

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday again showered his praise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Praising the latter, Chaudhry said that Gandhi was following his great-grandfather and India's first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who used to believe in socialistic reforms and the distribution of wealth. BJP said Congress's 'rishta' with Pakistan is clear now that a former Pakistani minister praised Rahul Gandhi's speech.

Addressing the Wayanad MP as "Rahul sahib", the Pakistani leader emphasised the fair distribution of wealth, which, according to him, is the biggest challenge of capitalism in Pakistan and in India, according to Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi like his great Grandfather Jawaharlal has a socialist in him, problems of India and Pak are so same even after 75 years of partition, Rahul sahib in his last night speech said 30 or 50 families owns 70% of India wealth so is in Pakistan where only a business club called Pak Buisness Council and few real estate Seth’s own 75% of Pak wealth.. fair distribution of wealth is biggest challenge of capitalism," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, BJP slammed the grand old party over Chaudhary's praise, saying that Pakistani leaders want to make “Shehzada of Congress” India's prime minister.

"...Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry recently said what the Opposition (in India) says, i.e. BJP's govt should not come to power in India, PM Modi should lose...I request all to go and see Fawad Chaudhry's tweet and compare the language with what the Opposition (in India) says. Today, in a new tweet, he (Fawad Chaudhry) has expressed his love for the family (Gandhi family)...He has used the word 'Rahul Sahab'...BJP MP and party's spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

Earlier this week, a political slugfest was triggered after former Pakistan minister praised the Wayanad MP for targeting the saffron camp over the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

In the video that the Pakistani leader shared, Gandhi was speaking about Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration and asking whether there were any poor people invited to the occasion. Coming under fire for supporting Rahul Gandhi, the Pakistani leader added: 'Because I oppose extremists and hate mongers be it in Pak or India or elsewhere...."

However, Congress has alleged that the Pak leader has made the remark under pressure so that the BJP can benefit from such statements in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Party leader Rashid Alvi claimed that Chaudhry was pressured by the Shehbaz Sharif government, which has good ties with the prime minister. The statement praising the Congress leader was made so that PM Modi could exploit it and benefit in the ongoing polls, Alvi added.

"...The statement by Fawad Chaudhry is done under pressure by Nawaz Sharif and his brother's government. PM Modi has very good relations with Nawaz Sharif. This statement has come so that our Prime Minister can exploit it. BJP has relations (with Pakistan). Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, or Sonia Gandhi never went to Pakistan...The people who want to take benefit from his (Fawad Chaudhry) statement have pressurized him..." he said to news agency ANI.