 BJP pressured ex-Pakistan minister for praising Rahul Gandhi, claims Congress leader | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP pressured ex-Pakistan minister for praising Rahul Gandhi, claims Congress leader

ByShobhit Gupta
May 02, 2024 02:58 PM IST

A political slugfest was triggered after former Pakistan minister praised Rahul Gandhi's speech.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry's 'Rahul Gandhi on fire' praise remark, saying that the latter made the remark under pressure so that the BJP can benefit from such statements in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

BJP said Congress's 'rishta' with Pakistan is clear now that a former Pakistani minister praised Rahul Gandhi's speech. (File)
BJP said Congress's 'rishta' with Pakistan is clear now that a former Pakistani minister praised Rahul Gandhi's speech. (File)

Follow Elections 2024 LIVE updates

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Alvi claimed that Chaudhry was pressured by the Shehbaz Sharif government, which has good ties with the prime minister. The statement praising the Congress leader was made so that PM Modi could exploit it and benefit in the ongoing polls, Alvi added.

"...The statement by Fawad Chaudhry is done under pressure by Nawaz Sharif and his brother's government. PM Modi has very good relations with Nawaz Sharif. This statement has come so that our Prime Minister can exploit it. BJP has relations (with Pakistan). Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, or Sonia Gandhi never went to Pakistan...The people who want to take benefit from his (Fawad Chaudhry) statement have pressurized him..." he said to news agency ANI.

Earlier today, PM Modi took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi over Chaudhary's praise, saying that Pakistani leaders want to make “Shehzada of Congress” India's prime minister.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi: ‘Pakistan is crying, wants to make shehzada…’

“Look at the coincidence today the Congress is getting weak in India... Now, Pakistani leaders are praying for the Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the prince the prime minister, and we already know that the Congress is a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Anand.

What's the row?

A political slugfest was triggered after former Pakistan minister praised the Wayanad MP for targeting the saffron camp over the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

In the video that the Pakistani leader shared, Gandhi was speaking about Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration and asking whether there were any poor people invited to the occasion. Coming under fire for supporting Rahul Gandhi, the Pakistani leader added: 'Because I oppose extremists and hate mongers be it in Pak or India or elsewhere...."

Also Read: ‘Why Pak leader praising Rahul Gandhi’: BJP questions Fawad Chaudhry's X post

The BJP attacked the Congress over the post. n a post on X, Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell head, said, "Ch Fawad Hussain, who served in the Imran Khan cabinet, as Minister for Information and Broadcasting, is promoting Rahul Gandhi. Is the Congress planning to contest election in Pakistan?"

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / BJP pressured ex-Pakistan minister for praising Rahul Gandhi, claims Congress leader
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On