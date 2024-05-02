BJP pressured ex-Pakistan minister for praising Rahul Gandhi, claims Congress leader

Congress leader Rashid Alvi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry's 'Rahul Gandhi on fire' praise remark, saying that the latter made the remark under pressure so that the BJP can benefit from such statements in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. BJP said Congress's 'rishta' with Pakistan is clear now that a former Pakistani minister praised Rahul Gandhi's speech. (File)

Alvi claimed that Chaudhry was pressured by the Shehbaz Sharif government, which has good ties with the prime minister. The statement praising the Congress leader was made so that PM Modi could exploit it and benefit in the ongoing polls, Alvi added.

"...The statement by Fawad Chaudhry is done under pressure by Nawaz Sharif and his brother's government. PM Modi has very good relations with Nawaz Sharif. This statement has come so that our Prime Minister can exploit it. BJP has relations (with Pakistan). Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, or Sonia Gandhi never went to Pakistan...The people who want to take benefit from his (Fawad Chaudhry) statement have pressurized him..." he said to news agency ANI.

Earlier today, PM Modi took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi over Chaudhary's praise, saying that Pakistani leaders want to make “Shehzada of Congress” India's prime minister.

“Look at the coincidence today the Congress is getting weak in India... Now, Pakistani leaders are praying for the Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the prince the prime minister, and we already know that the Congress is a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Anand.

What's the row?

A political slugfest was triggered after former Pakistan minister praised the Wayanad MP for targeting the saffron camp over the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

In the video that the Pakistani leader shared, Gandhi was speaking about Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration and asking whether there were any poor people invited to the occasion. Coming under fire for supporting Rahul Gandhi, the Pakistani leader added: 'Because I oppose extremists and hate mongers be it in Pak or India or elsewhere...."

The BJP attacked the Congress over the post. n a post on X, Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell head, said, "Ch Fawad Hussain, who served in the Imran Khan cabinet, as Minister for Information and Broadcasting, is promoting Rahul Gandhi. Is the Congress planning to contest election in Pakistan?"