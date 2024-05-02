Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Karnataka amid Amethi suspense

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Bhind on Tuesday.

Even as the nomination process for the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats concludes on Friday, the suspense surrounding whether Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest from these constituencies continues. The ongoing Lok Sabha elections moves through seven phases, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. The first two phases saw polling across 191 constituencies, with 102 constituencies voting during the firstphase and 89 seats participating on April 26. The next phase is set for May 7....Read More

Wednesday Lok Sabha election news highlights

1. Congress accuses BJP of aiming to change the Constitution to end reservations: Congress attacked BJP's '400 paar' slogan, alleging it's a ploy to alter the Constitution and abolish reservations.

2. PM Modi reiterates stance on religion-based reservation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed opposition to religion-based reservations, asking Congress and allies to clear their stance.

3. Uddhav Thackeray apologises for supporting Modi: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed regret for backing PM Modi in past elections, accusing the government of betraying Maharashtra.

4. Ghulam Nabi Azad welcomes election postponement: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad lauded the Election Commission's decision to delay Lok Sabha 2024 polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, offering relief to multiple political parties.

5. Record-breaking heatwave affects voter turnout: Eastern India faces its hottest April on record, with a scorching heatwave claiming nine lives. Analysts link low voter turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024 to extreme weather conditions.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1