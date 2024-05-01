‘Why Pak leader praising Rahul Gandhi’: BJP questions Fawad Chaudhry's X post

An X post by former Pakistani minister Ch Fawad Hussain on Wednesday evening became the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. In his post, the former Pakistani minister shared some portions of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech and wrote: 'Rahul on fire'. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala reacted to Fawad Chaudhry praising Rahul Gandhi and said the 'rishta' is clear. "Congress ka haath Pakistan ke saath," the BJP leader posted. BJP said Congress's 'rishta' with Pakistan is clear now that a former Pakistani minister praised Rahul Gandhi's speech.

"Earlier Hafiz Saeed had said Congress is his favourite party.. Mani Aiyer went to Pakistan for support to depose PM Modi! We remember Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised recently by Congress leaders & BK Hariprasad openly batted for Pak. Time & again Congress leaders defended Pakistani terrorists too. Today the rishta is clear - Congress ka haath Pakistan ke saath ! From Muslim League manifesto to becoming Muslim League that created Pakistan! Pakistan Statement comes a day after INDI alliance says let’s do “vote jihad," Shehzad posted.

Vote jihad is what Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece Maria Alam Khan appealed at a public meeting in Farrukhabad. "Together do vote jihad — with intelligence, without being sentimental and with silence," Maria who is a Samajwadi Party leader said. An FIR was lodged against Maria and Salman Khurshid in connection with this speech -- Salman Khurshid was present at the meeting.

Commenting on the Pakistan leader's post, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said Congress's dalliance with Pakistan could not get more obvious. "Ch Fawad Hussain, who served in the Imran Khan cabinet, as Minister for information and Broadcasting, is promoting Rahul Gandhi. Is the Congress planning to contest election in Pakistan? From a manifesto, that has imprints of the Muslim league to a ringing endorsement, from across the border, Congress’s dalliance with Pakistan can’t get more obvious," Malviya posted.

In the video that the Pakistani leader shared, Rahul Gandhi was speaking about Ram Mandir inauguration and asking whether there were any poor people invited to the occasion. Coming under fire for supporting Rahul Gandhi, the Pakistani leader added: 'Because I oppose extremists and hate mongers be it in Pak or India or elsewhere...."