Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting in phase 1, 2 stands at 66%, says EC

The second phase of voting for 88 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories recorded a voter turnout of around 63.50%, according to the ECI. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) released final voter turnout data for the first two legs of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, indicating a turnout of over 66% in both phases. In the initial phase on April 19, 66.14% of electors exercised their right to vote, while in the second phase on April 26, the turnout was 66.71%....Read More

With two phases of voting already completed, political parties have heightened their poll campaigns for the remaining constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega rally in Maharashtra's Pune on Monday, supporting Mahayuti candidates in Pune, Baramati, Shriur, and Maval. Additionally, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani filed nominations from Lucknow and Amethi, respectively, where they are incumbent MPs.

The second phase of voting for 88 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories recorded a voter turnout of around 63.50%, according to the ECI. The first phase of polling took place on April 19 in 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories. Out of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, 102 went to polls on April 19, and 88 on April 26. Further voting is scheduled for May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1, with the counting of votes and result declaration set for June 4.

All eyes are on two major political alliances: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led ruling NDA, and the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc. The NDA is aiming for its third consecutive term, with slogans like ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while INDIA is focusing on economic promises such as MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.