PM Narendra Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi: ‘Pakistan is crying, wants to make shehzada…’

Narendra Modi in Gujarat's Anand news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, days after former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain praised the Congress leader, claiming that Pakistani leaders want to make “shehzada of Congress” India's prime minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally.(REUTERS file)

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Anand, Narendra Modi said, Congress is dying here and Pakistanis are crying… Pakistani leaders want to make 'shehzada' of Congress India's prime minister."

Modi also alleged that the Congress is a "mureed" (follower) of Pakistan.

“Look at the coincidence, today the Congress is getting weak in India... Now, Pakistani leaders are praying for the Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the prince the prime minister and we already know that the Congress is a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed,” Modi.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi, where the Congress leader is targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Modi.

In the video shared by the former Pakistan minister, the Congress leader can be be heard attacking the BJP government over the invitees at Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The edited video shows Rahul Gandhi speaking about the Ram Mandir's inauguration, charging the BJP government of sidelining the interests of the poor and youth.

On Wednesday, the BJP attacked the Congress over Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's post. In a post on X, Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell head, said, "Ch Fawad Hussain, who served in the Imran Khan cabinet, as Minister for Information and Broadcasting, is promoting Rahul Gandhi. Is the Congress planning to contest election in Pakistan?"

"From a manifesto, that has imprints of the Muslim league to a ringing endorsement, from across the border, Congress’s dalliance with Pakistan can’t get more obvious," Amit Malviya added.

"Congress Shahzade are dancing around with the Constitution on their foreheads. But for 75 years, this did not apply to all parts of Hindustan. The Constitution was not applicable in Kashmir, where Article 370 was like a wall that we demolished," Modi added at the Anand rally.

Modi also claimed that Pakistan's terrorism has become deflated. The country that used to export terrorism is now wandering around for flour.

“It's my guarantee that I will work 24x7 to make India a developed country by 2047… In 10 years, we gave tap water connections to 14 crore houses, while the Congress gave it to just three crore houses in 60 years” the prime minister said.