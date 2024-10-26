Arvind Kejriwal reiterates he was ‘attacked’ during Delhi padyatra: ‘They tried to kill me’

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that he was “attacked by goons” during his padyatra in Delhi. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a padyatra in Badli.(HT)

The allegations come following the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) accusation of an attack on the former Delhi chief minister during his padayatra in Vikaspuri, West Delhi.

“Yesterday I went to Vikaspuri and they attacked me with their goons. Do you want to kill me? If you have the courage, contest elections against me,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI at a campaign rally.

Further targeting the BJP, he added that he is not greedy for power or the chief minister's position.

“You (BJP) have government in 22 states, I have built 500 mohalla clinics in Delhi, you should have built 5,000 clinics... I am not greedy for power. I have left the CM chair, I am not worried whether I will come back or not, I am worried that Delhi's work should not stop.”

He further told the crowd: “...You don't need to pay water bills. Make me CM again and I will waive off your water bills.”

AAP's allegation against BJP

AAP leaders have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the incident at Vikaspuri and warned that the party will be held accountable if any harm comes to Kejriwal.

However, no video of the alleged attack has been made available by the party yet. The Police have also said they had not received any official complaint from the AAP.

In a press conference on Saturday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Kejriwal was attacked by "BJP goons" while he was campaigning in the Vikaspuri area.

“The police complicity in the incident clearly shows a deep conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. The BJP has become an enemy of his life,” Singh alleged.

When questioned about why no formal complaint had been lodged with the police, Singh remarked that it was the police's duty to investigate the incident. "The police can take cognizance of the incident and conduct its probe," he said, noting that AAP is currently seeking legal advice for further steps.

The BJP dismissed AAP's allegations, claiming that Kejriwal was merely facing protests from locals dissatisfied with the supply of dirty water in their homes.