'Arvind Kejriwal sutradhaar of excise policy scam': CBI tells Delhi HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday called Arvind Kejriwal the "sutradhaar" (facilitator) of the Delhi excise policy case. The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor DP Singh, submitted before the Delhi high court that the agency arrested the Delhi chief minister only when material evidence started to pour in against him. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in CBI custody. (PTI file photo)

The Delhi high court, which was hearing Kejriwal's plea seeking regular bail, reserved its order.

DP Singh said after Kejriwal was arrested, the probe agency got evidence. He added that many people started to come forth, including AAP workers. He said the agency couldn't have completed its probe without arresting the AAP chief.

The lawyer said the CBI has evidence proving Arvind Kejriwal's direct involvement in the scam.

Also read: CBI files charge sheet against Kejriwal, calls him one of conspirators

He said even after the charge sheet was filed, the CM could influence witnesses directly or indirectly.

Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said the agency hadn't interrogated the chief minister since his arrest, except when he was in the police remand.

He said the agency has no direct evidence against Kejriwal and hasn't recovered anything from home.

Singhvi said that Kejriwal was not the only one who was involved in the formulation or the implementation of the excise policy but it was an institutional decision involving at least 50 bureaucrats, including the L-G and nine ministries.

Also read: Delhi liquor policy case: CBI chargesheets chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

"Today there is no direct evidence. No direct recovery. It’s (the case) based on hearsay,” Singhvi added.

He said the CBI should also make the L-G an accused.

Singh objected to the submission, saying that the L-G had no role to play.

The CBI today filed a chargesheet against Kejriwal and others in Rouse Avenue court.

With inputs by Shruti Kakkar.