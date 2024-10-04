Arvind Kejriwal to leave CM residence today. Bungalow No. 5 at Lutyens' Delhi new address

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will have a new address as he moves into bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road in Lutyens' Delhi on Friday, days after resigning from the chief minister's post. The official house of Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal on Ferozeshah Road, where Arvind Kejriwal will shift after vacating the chief minister’s residence in New Delhi. ((PTI))

Arvind Kejriwal will live with his family in the bungalow, which is located near the AAP headquarters and was officially allotted to the party's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Ashok Mittal.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has moved to a bungalow on Rajendra Prasad Road, which is the official residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh, according to party leaders.

“Kejriwal will move into 5, Ferozeshah Road residence of AAP MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal on Friday,” AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters at a press conference.

He said that several party leaders including MPs, MLAs, and councillors, offered their houses to Kejriwal after he decided to leave 6 Flagstaff Road in north Delhi's Civil Lines, where he had lived since 2015 as chief minister, Bharadwaj stated.

In a video message, AAP MP Mittal conveyed his happiness upon discovering that Kejriwal had selected his house.

“When he (Kejriwal) resigned as the chief minister, I came to know that he had no place to stay... I invited him to be my guest at my Delhi residence, and it brings me great joy that he has accepted my request,” Mittal said.

Arvind Kejriwal is set to oversee AAP's campaign for the upcoming polls in Delhi and other states while living in the New Delhi area, which is also his assembly constituency, party leaders said.

His recent resignation as chief minister came as a surprise following his release from Tihar Jail, where he was lodged for over five months in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

He said that he would return to the chief minister's post only after obtaining a “certificate of honesty” from the people during the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February next year.

The residence at 6 Flagstaff Road, where Kejriwal lived with his family including his wife, children, and elderly parents was criticised by the BJP, which labeled it “Sheesh Mahal” over alleged irregularities in its reconstruction.

Manish Sisodia moved with his family from the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road, which had been previously allotted to him. After Sisodia's arrest in the excise policy case in March 2023, the bungalow was reassigned to Atishi, the current chief minister.

Atishi continues to reside in her Kalkaji constituency house, even after taking office, while Sisodia and his family remain in the Mathura Road bungalow.

The new address for Atishi, who recently received ‘Z’ category security, is yet to be finalized. She may either keep the Mathura Road residence or relocate to the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow, party leaders noted.