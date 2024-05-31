 Arvind Kejriwal's ‘appeal’ to BJP over acute water crisis in Delhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal's ‘appeal’ to BJP over acute water crisis in Delhi

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2024 10:36 AM IST

Delhi water crisis: The Delhi government has announced a ban on usage of potable water for car washing and its use at construction sites

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed concern over the water crisis in the national capital, while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politics over the issue.

“The entire country is reeling under intense heatwave, resulting in water and electricity crisis. Last year, Delhi's power peak demand stood at 7,438 MW. This year, the peak demand has shot up to 8,302 MW. Still, Delhi's power situation is under control and the city is not facing power cuts like other states,” Kejriwal posted on social platform X.

ALSO READ: With water crisis looming, Delhi to move SC for additional water from neighbours

Pointing to water crisis in the capital, Kejriwal said,"But the demand for water supply has shot up due to heatwave. There has been a cut in the water supplied to Delhi from the neighbouring states. It means that demand is huge and shortage is very less."

“We have to come together to solve this problem. The BJP is staging sit-in protests against our government. It will not solve any problem. I urge everyone with folded hands to come together to provide relief to the people of Delhi instead of politics. If the BJP speaks to its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and provide some water to Delhi for a month, then the people of Delhi will appreciate its efforts,” the chief minister added.

ALSO READ: Delhi water supply at season’s nadir, compounds summer woes

“If we work together, then surely we can provide relief to the people,” he said.

People collect water from the tanker due to the water crisis in the national capital, at Geeta Colony area, in New Delhi.(ANI)
People collect water from the tanker due to the water crisis in the national capital, at Geeta Colony area, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Kejriwal's appeal to the BJP comes amid severe water crisis in the national capital, with several areas witnessing residents scrambling with empty buckets to water tankers. Some people have been even seen jumping the queue to get to the top of the tankers to fill their vessels.

The Delhi government has announced a slew of emergency measures, including a ban on usage of potable water for car washing and its use at construction sites, people in Sanjay Camp in Chanakyapuri were seen lining up on footpaths to fill water from tankers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As soon as an NDMC tanker arrived, people, carrying pipes, rushed towards it and some climbed on its top to fill their buckets.

In Vivekananda Colony in Chanakyapuri, children, men and women climbed atop the water tanker.

Deepak Srivastava, a resident of one of the affected areas in Chanakyapuri told PTI, "We need water, otherwise we will die. Earlier, six to seven water tankers used to come, but now there is just one, exacerbating the crisis."

Janki, another resident from the same area, accused political parties of indulging only in electoral politics and not thinking about the common people.

"Political parties come here to ask for votes, but no one gives us water. I have been living here for the last 30 years and have only seen tankers. We need some development from the upcoming government, like tap water," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal's ‘appeal’ to BJP over acute water crisis in Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On