 Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on June 2, claims 'have signs of a serious disease' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on June 2, claims 'have signs of a serious disease'

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2024 12:31 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will surrender before the police at Tihar Jail on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who is currently out on interim bail, claimed his body has lately shown symptoms of a serious disease.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during an interaction with traders in Ludhiana.(PTI file photo)
Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during an interaction with traders in Ludhiana.(PTI file photo)

Arvind Kejriwal said he needed to undergo a battery of medical tests to rule out the possibility of any serious disease. He also appealed to the people of Delhi to take care of his ailing parents.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"The Supreme Court had given me 21 days to campaign for the elections. The day after tomorrow I will go back to Tihar Jail. I don't know how long these people will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high. I am proud that I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship. They tried to break me in many ways, tried to silence me, but they did not succeed. When I was in jail, they tortured me in many ways. They stopped my medicines... I don't know what these people wanted. Why did they do this?" said Arvind Kejriwal.

This is a developing story.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on June 2, claims 'have signs of a serious disease'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On