Arvind Kejriwal to surrender on June 2, claims 'have signs of a serious disease'
Arvind Kejriwal is currently out on interim bail.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will surrender before the police at Tihar Jail on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who is currently out on interim bail, claimed his body has lately shown symptoms of a serious disease.
Arvind Kejriwal said he needed to undergo a battery of medical tests to rule out the possibility of any serious disease. He also appealed to the people of Delhi to take care of his ailing parents.
"The Supreme Court had given me 21 days to campaign for the elections. The day after tomorrow I will go back to Tihar Jail. I don't know how long these people will keep me in jail this time. But my spirits are high. I am proud that I am going to jail to save the country from dictatorship. They tried to break me in many ways, tried to silence me, but they did not succeed. When I was in jail, they tortured me in many ways. They stopped my medicines... I don't know what these people wanted. Why did they do this?" said Arvind Kejriwal.
This is a developing story.
