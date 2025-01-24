Arvind Kejriwal's big claim ahead of Delhi polls: ‘Money, gold, shoes being distributed under police watch'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is openly distributing money and other items, such as gold chains and shoes in poll-bound Delhi. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(File)

In a video message, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that these items are being distributed in the capital under the watch of the Delhi Police.

“These elections in Delhi are different. One and a half months ahead of the elections, open distribution of money, shoes, bedsheets, sarees, ration, gold chains started,” Kejriwal claimed. “Nobody has any fear of the Election Commission or that someone would stop them. This distribution is being done under Police protection...This is very dangerous for our country.”

Kejriwal also claimed that these items were being distributed by a few BJP leaders and urged the public not to “sell their votes.”

Also Read | ‘Shameful’ vs ‘readying script’: AAP, BJP in war of words over Punjab Police's security for Arvind Kejriwal

“Where did they get so much money? The money being used to buy votes? This is the money of their corruption that they acquired by looting the country...Accept whatever they are distributing but remember one thing, do not sell your votes...Vote for anyone you want but not for those who are trying to buy your votes. They are corrupt. They are traitors. They are enemies of the nation.”

Kejriwal also urged citizens to prioritise democracy over material offerings. “It’s your money; take the money. But do not sell your vote for ₹1,100 or for a saree. Your vote is invaluable,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Atishi alleges Arvind Kejriwal murder conspiracy: ‘BJP, Delhi Police are…’

He also reminded voters of the sacrifices made by B R Ambedkar to secure their right to vote. “If our votes can be purchased, then our democracy will end. There will only be the rule of the wealthy. Vote for anyone but not for those distributing money,” he said.

Last week, the AAP and the BJP engaged in a sustained slugfest over the New Delhi seat, where Kejriwal and BJP's Parvesh Verma are contesting.

In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that Verma is distributing money and goods among voters ahead of the polls. “The whole world is saying that money and goods are being distributed openly but the Election Commission is saying that they are not getting any evidence and witnesses,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.