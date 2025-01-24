Atishi alleges Arvind Kejriwal murder conspiracy: ‘BJP, Delhi Police are…’

Reacting to alleged attacks on Arvind Kejriwal during the campaigning for the Delhi election, chief minister Atishi on Friday accused the Delhi police of being part of a conspiracy to kill the politician. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, at the party office in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI)

"There are two players involved in this conspiracy to kill Kejriwal ji -- the BJP and the Delhi Police. They are both conspiring to end Kejriwal's life. Attacks have been attempted on him one after the other," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Atishi, AAP's candidate in the Kalkaji seat, said that the party has requested the Election Commission of India to restore the security provided by the Punjab Police to Arvind Kejriwal.

“We are continuously watching that there are several attacks on Arvind Kejriwal. On October 24, Kejriwal Ji was attacked in Vikaspuri in front of the Delhi Police. When we tried to investigate through social media, the attacker was identified as a worker of the BJP…He was next attacked on November 30 in Malviya Nagar when we went out for a public event. There were attempts to manhandle and assault him," she said.

“The next attack was on January 18 in the New Delhi assembly constituency, stones were pelted on his car. When we went to investigate on social media, it was identified that all attackers belonged to the BJP…Yesterday, he was attacked in Hari Nagar but Delhi Police didn't stop them. In Kali Bari, where he was going for a campaign in his constituency, BJP workers were brought there with lathis and stones to attack him. Sanjay Singh had to go and stop that attack but Delhi Police didn't come,” she added.

Police inaction

Atishi also alleged that the Delhi Police did nothing to either stop the attacks or take any action against the accused later because of its collusion with the BJP.

“We do not trust the Delhi Police as it is under Amit Shah's control," said Atishi.

This comes weeks before Delhi goes for the assembly polls on February 5. The results will be announced three days later on February 8.

With PTI, ANI inputs.