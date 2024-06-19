Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 3 by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal till July 3 in relation with the liquor excise policy case. The next court hearing in this case will be held on July 3, when Kejriwal's judicial custody expires. Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain)(Ritik Jain)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday urged the court to extend Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody, saying that it is essential for further investigation in the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, which was scrapped in 2022.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal, opposed the ED's application seeking extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody.

The IO said that out of ₹100 linked to the case, ₹45 crore have been traced. Opposing the extension of his custody, the CM represented through advocate Vivek Jain asserted that the application is “bereft of merits.”

Jain, representing Kejriwal, said after the court order, “We are objecting to the judicial remand. The arrest has already been challenged. It's sub judice before the Supreme Court.”

Apart from Arvind Kejriwal, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi also extended the judicial custody of excise policy case accused Vinod Chauhan, arrested in May, till July 3. Both were produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail at the end of their judicial custody.

The counsel for ED submitted that Vinod Chauhan received Rs. 25 crores from PA of K Kavitha through Abhishek Boinpally for the Goa election, reported ANI. He also said that a prosecution complaint will be filed against Vinod Chauhan by the end of this month.

During the court hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said that everything linked to the case has ultimately boiled down to Kejriwal's role. He further clarified that the allegations that Kejriwal demanded ₹100 crore bribe were brought by the CBI and not the ED.