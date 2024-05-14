Enforcement Directorate to make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has told the Delhi high court that it will make the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party an accused in the liquor policy scam case. Earlier this month, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of jail on interim bail. (PTI file photo)

The central agency made the submission while the court was considering AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

It said AAP will be made an accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court deferred hearing arguments on consideration of the sixth supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy, to May 20.

The court also extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha till May 20.

Manish Sisodia, once Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's deputy in the Delhi government, has been in jail since February last year. His bail applications were turned down by several courts.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused several AAP leaders, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, of accepting kickbacks in return for formulating a liquor policy favourable to the interests of 'South Group', an alleged group of liquor businessmen and politicians.

The agency has also claimed that a portion of the alleged proceeds of the crime was used by the Aam Aadmi Party to fund its campaign for the Goa assembly elections.

In March, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court released him on interim bail till June 1, in view of the Lok Sabha elections. The court, however, ordered Kejriwal not to take up administrative works as the chief minister of Delhi.

Also read: Swati Maliwal assaulted at Arvind Kejriwal's house? BJP takes 'boxing ring' dig

Kejriwal was arrested after he skipped nine ED summonses. The Delhi high court had upheld his arrest saying the agency had no other option because the Delhi CM wasn't joining the probe.

Apart from Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh spent over five months in jail over the case. He is currently out on regular bail.

The Aam Aadmi Party has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the agency couldn't establish the trail of money.