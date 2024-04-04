 Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to reads out jailed Delhi CM's message | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to reads out jailed Delhi CM's message

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 12:04 PM IST

Sunita Kejriwal read out jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's message.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will hold another press conference on Thursday, April 4. She read out the jailed chief minister's message, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal (File Photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal (File Photo)

The press conference comes a day after AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of the Tihar jail after six months and later met Sunita Kejriwal at her residence in the national capital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

