Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to reads out jailed Delhi CM's message
Apr 04, 2024 12:04 PM IST
Sunita Kejriwal read out jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's message.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will hold another press conference on Thursday, April 4. She read out the jailed chief minister's message, the Aam Aadmi Party said.
The press conference comes a day after AAP MP Sanjay Singh walked out of the Tihar jail after six months and later met Sunita Kejriwal at her residence in the national capital.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article