 Arvinder Singh Lovely, former Delhi Congress chief, joins BJP
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Arvinder Singh Lovely, former Delhi Congress chief, joins BJP

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2024 04:28 PM IST

Days after claiming that he has not resigned from Congress, former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP on Saturday.

Arvinder Singh Lovely who resigned from the post of Delhi Congress chief protesting over Congress's alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party joined the BJP on Saturday. The move came after Lovely emphasised that his resignation was only from the party post and not from the party. In his resignation letter that was tendered last week, Lovely was critical of the candidature of Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi and Udit Raj from North West Delhi. He said they were total strangers to the Delhu Congress. He clarified that his resignation was not for ticket. 

Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP on Saturday. Photo: Arvind Yadav
Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP on Saturday.

"Some people are spreading misinformation that I was upset over ticket (distribution). It is not like that. You all know that I introduced the candidates by holding a press conference three days ago," Lovely said after his resignation adding, ""I have only resigned as Delhi Congress chief and I am not joining any political party."

"The Delhi Congress unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and mala fide corruption charges against the Congress party ... half of the cabinet ministers (of the party) are presently in jail on corruption charges," Lovely said in his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Despite that, the party (Congress) made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi. We respected the party's final decision ... I even went to the extent of visiting Mr (Arvind) Kejriwal's residence on the night of his arrest along with Mr Subash Chopra and Mr Sandeep Dikshit, despite the same being against my position on the matter," he said.

