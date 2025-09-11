With Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) reopening on Tuesday after being shut due to unrest in the country, Indian airlines will commence operating both scheduled and additional flights. As airport reopens, AI and IndiGo add flights

“The civil aviation ministry had an hour-long meeting with both IndiGo and Air India to discuss the rescue operation. It was then decided that an Air India flight would be leaving for Nepal on Wednesday night itself,” an official close to the development said.

“The priority is to fly back stranded passengers who had to be in the airport overnight on Tuesday,” the official added.

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu posted on X and said, “Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu. With the opening of the airport operation in Kathmandu, @MoCA_GoI, in coordination with Air India & IndiGo, has arranged additional flights this evening & over the next few days, alongside scheduled services resuming tomorrow. Airlines have been advised to keep their fares within reasonable levels. We remain committed to supporting our passengers while ensuring their safe travel during this time.”

Officials aware of the development said charter flights by a few Indian states were also planned to rescue passengers stranded in Nepal. “Most of the stranded passengers are from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh,” one official said.

A third official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The first flight, an Air India flight 221, departed Delhi at 8.30 pm and is expected to land in Nepal at 10.20 pm local time. The remaining flights will operate from Thursday morning.”

“The challenge was to bring the airport and ground staff to the airport. They were, however, escorted by the military in order to be able to reopen the airport,” he added.

Air India, in a post on X, said, “Air India is operating special flights today and tomorrow from Delhi to Kathmandu and back to help passengers who have been stranded due to the recent developments in Nepal. Our scheduled operations will also resume from tomorrow.…Passengers are requested to check the status of their flights here airindia.com/in/en/manage/f… before proceeding to the airport. For further assistance, please contact our 24×7 Call Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999.”