As coronavirus cases rise, here are simple tips that may boost immune system

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:30 IST

Experts have said that up to 50% people infected with coronavirus are unlikely to feel any discomfort or symptoms of the disease while it may prove fatal for elderly people and for those suffering from other serious ailments like diabetes, hypertension, respiratory problems and heart diseases to name a few.

It is widely believed that a healthy person with a strong immune system stands a better chance to survive the disease than most, however, there is no concrete scientific evidence so far that establishes a direct link between a person’s immune system and coronavirus.

While the government has started online information dissemination campaign to counter myths and fake news related to Covid-19 and its treatment, it is at the same time, also encouraging people to adopt healthy lifestyle habits that may boost a person’s immunity, making them less prone to illnesses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, referred to these tips and said he had been following some of these for ages now. Here are the tips to stay healthy as released by the Ayush ministry and recommended by a panel of Ayurveda and Yoga experts. It must be made clear at the outset that none of these can either be considered to be a vaccine or medicine against coronavirus.

General Measures

1. Drink warm water throughout the day even during summers

2. Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama (breathing exercises) and meditation for at least 30 minutes

3. Use of spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended for cooking.

II Tips to boost Immunity as per Ayurveda

1. Take Chyavanprash 10gm in the morning. Diabetics should take sugar-free Chyavanprash.

2. Drink herbal tea and or decoction, also known as ‘Kadha’, made from Tulsi (Basil leaves), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day. Jaggery and or fresh lemon juice could be added to this preparation to suit one’s taste.

3. Golden Milk- Half teaspoon Haldi (turmeric) powder in 150 ml hot milk - once or twice a day.

III Ayurvedic procedures for detoxification and sinus care

1. Nasal application - Apply sesame oil or coconut oil or ghee in both the nostrils in the morning and evening. This is also called Pratimarsh Nyasya in Ayurveda.

2. Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 table spoon sesame or coconut oil in the mouth. Do not drink, swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by a warm-water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

IV During dry cough / sore throat

1. Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) should be practiced once in a day.

2. Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with jiggery or honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist. The above measures can be followed to the extent possible as per an individual’s convenience.These measures are recommended by following eminent Vaidyas from across the country as they may possibly boost an individual’s immunity against infections.

The ministry describes Ayurveda as the science of life which propagates the gifts of nature in maintaining healthy and happy living. It says that Ayurveda’s extensive knowledge base on preventive care derives from the concepts of “Dinacharya” - daily regimes and “Ritucharya” - seasonal regimes to maintain a healthy life. It is a plant-based science. The simplicity of awareness about oneself and the harmony each individual can achieve by uplifting and maintaining his or her immunity is emphasized across Ayurveda’s classical scriptures.