As Covid cases drop, Gujarat relaxes night curfew in 36 cities

Gujarat on Wednesday relaxed the night curfew in place by an hour in 36 cities but did not change the restrictions which have been clamped during the day as the western state recorded a significant drop in the new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made the announcement about the revised curfew timings after a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

Rupani said restrictions on the movement of people during the night will be in place 9pm to 6am in these 36 cities from Friday. The chief minister said a notification in this regard will be issued on Thursday. "Coronavirus cases are decreasing in Gujarat. From nearly 14,600 new cases, the highest daily peak registered on April 30, about 3200 cases are currently emerging every day. Hence, we have decided to relax the night curfew. The curfew will now be from 9pm to 6am," Rupani said, according to news agency PTI.

The chief minister also said the state government is alert about the possibility of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and a detailed action plan to deal with it will be announced soon. The night curfew is currently in place in 36 cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

Gujarat reported 3255 new cases of the coronavirus and 44 related fatalities on Tuesday, raising the infection tally to 794,912 and the death toll to 9665, official data showed. The state reported 14,605 new Covid-19 cases on April 30, the highest in the state so far.