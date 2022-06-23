As fuel prices rise, Kashmiri teacher finds innovative alternative for cars | Video

Amid soaring fuel prices, Bilal Ahmed, an engineer and mathematics professor from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has found an alternative fuel for his car - solar power. Visuals shared by news agency ANI show the car - it appears to be an old Maruti Suzuki 800 - modified with solar panels on the front and rear. The car also boasts falcon-wing doors in the front - like those on the classic Mercedes-Benz 300SL and, more recently on the Tesla Model X.

J&K | Bilal Ahmed, an engineer & a professor from Srinagar gives Valley its 1st solar car. "Wanted to make a car for the disabled but financial constraints made it difficult. Idea of a solar car intrigued me...it's free energy...& petrol prices expected to rise in 10 yrs,"he says pic.twitter.com/fTWtSmLmpB — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

Talking to reporters, Ahmed said he initially planned to make a vehicle accessible to people with disabilities but his plans didn't materialise owing to a lack of funds. However, amid rising fuel prices, he thought of a car that is both affordable and luxurious. Now, after 11 years of hard work and research, he finally achieved his dream.

"Wanted to make a car for the disabled but financial constraints made it difficult. The idea of a solar car intrigued me... it's free energy and petrol prices (are) expected to rise (further) in 10 years," Ahmed was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to a report by Firstpost, Ahmed always wanted to invent an affordable and luxurious car for commoners and this prompted him to study automobile design.

He was also inspired by the work of an engineer and innovator from Detroit in the US who owned the automobile company DMC. "Cars like Mercedes, Ferrari, BMW are a dream for a common person," he said, and added, "Only the rich can afford such cars. I thought it would be great to allow people a feeling of luxuriousness through this innovation."

Ahmed has been earning plaudits online after photos of his solar-powered cars went viral. The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also tweeted about Ahmed's achievement.

