As Haridwar turns green zone, demand to throw open temples and Ganga aarti to devotees grows

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:46 IST

With Haridwar delineated as a green zone district after fifty-six days of lockdown, all the shops in the district were permitted to open on Tuesday, leading to a rush especially in those offering non-essential goods or services.

Haridwar was the only designated red zone district in the state for the past few weeks and after all its seven Covid-19 positive patients recovered, the state government took some time before changing its status from red to green zone with the beginning of lockdown 4.0.

From core Har-Ki-Pauri mela zone markets to suburban Jwalapur, ancient cluster of Kankhal to the industrial estate market, traders were seen cleaning their shops for opening from early morning hours.

Saints and local priests are now exerting pressure on the state government and local administration to allow the participation of pilgrims and tourists at the world-famous Ganga aarti performed on a daily basis at the sanctum sanctorum of Brahmakund, Har-Ki-Pauri.

Seers led by Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the apex body of all Akhadas, and priests have also urged the state government to open up shrines, temples for devotees as it is associated not only with the religious sentiments of the majority but also the livelihood of people in the sacred city.

Ganga Sabha, the managing body of Har-Ki-Pauri Ganga ghat, has demanded a rolling back of the restriction on the presence of pilgrims during the famous Ganga aarti at Brahmakund, Har-Ki-Pauri, performed for the past 104 years on a daily basis.

“Religious rituals are an integral part of our daily life and Haridwar being a prominent pilgrimage and spiritual place, the government should allow pilgrims during Ganga aarti with precautionary measures. Performance of other rituals should also be allowed as has been done for ash immersion rites,” said Pradeep Jha, Ganga Sabha president.

Last positive patient in Haridwar district was discharged after cure on May 16 from Mela hospital Covid-19 center. No new case has emerged since April 18, when the last two positive cases were detected.

“Earlier Central government had earmarked the zones based on varied criteria but now the state government has been given the power to categorize the districts. Health personnel involved in the Covid-19 operations deserve major credit for ensuring all the seven positive patients got cured but we all need to ensure that we adhere to social distancing norms and wear face masks as preventive measures to ensure the green zone tag continues further,” said chief medical officer (CMO) Haridwar Dr Saroj Naithani.

The trader community has hailed the decision to open establishments including saloons, beauty parlours and home delivery service for food and other items. Auto rickshaw and pedal rickshaw services were also resumed with restriction of only 50 per cent passenger capacity.

Three-wheeler welfare society has sent a memorandum to transport minister Yashpal Arya demanding six months’ waiver in tax for all Vikram (the popular name for three-wheelers in the region) drivers and financial assistance, since owing to the two-month-long lockdown, the majority of drivers have not been able to meet their daily family expenses.

Akash Ohri, the owner of Unique cyber café at Chandracharya square said that he woke up early to ensure he could dust and sanitize his shop and post a message at the entrance declaring ‘only those customers who wear masks are allowed’.