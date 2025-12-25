Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
As large as 1,650 football fields, built for 90 million flyers: 5 facts about Navi Mumbai International Airport

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 25, 2025 02:27 pm IST

Navi Mumbai International Airport has begun operations on Thursday. Covering 2,866 acres, it aims to serve 90 million passengers annually. 

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in Maharashtra, which has begun operations on Thursday, marks a major addition to India’s aviation infrastructure. Years in the making, the greenfield airport is being positioned as a future-ready global gateway.

Built at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,650 crore, it features modern architecture and supports regional economic growth and tourism.(PTI)
Built at 19,650 crore, it features modern architecture and supports regional economic growth and tourism.(PTI)

Operations began at NMIA on Thursday with an IndiGo flight, which received a water salute on the runway.

Here are five key facts that define the scale and ambition of NMIA:

1. One of India’s largest airport footprints

NMIA spans around 2,866 acres, making it one of the largest airport developments in the country. In perspective, a standard football field covers about 1.7 acres, meaning the airport is roughly the size of 1,650 football fields combined.

2. Designed to handle 90 million passengers

Once fully developed, NMIA is planned to serve up to 90 million passengers annually, significantly expanding aviation capacity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and easing pressure on the existing Mumbai International Airport.

3. A greenfield airport built from scratch

NMIA is a greenfield project, with the first phase built at the cost of 19,650 crore. The airport will be developed in a total of five phases over several years, representing a new chapter in Indian aviation. From land development to runways and terminals, the airport has been built entirely from the ground up.

The design of the airport is inspired by India's national flower, a lotus.(Adani Online/X)
The design of the airport is inspired by India's national flower, a lotus.(Adani Online/X)

4. A new global gateway for Mumbai

Strategically located in Navi Mumbai, the airport is expected to strengthen India’s connectivity with global destinations while supporting the region’s economic growth, trade and tourism. The airport will feature two parallel runways, terminal buildings, and advanced cargo facilities.

The Adani Group shared stunning pictures of the new airport on social media site X.(Adani Online/X)
The Adani Group shared stunning pictures of the new airport on social media site X.(Adani Online/X)

5. Lotus-inspired architecture

Drawing inspiration from India’s national flower, the lotus, the airport’s terminal design blends cultural symbolism with modern architecture and sustainable elements.

The airport welcomed its first commercial flight and passengers this morning, marking the transition from construction to operations, a moment described by the developer as a proud milestone in India’s aviation journey.

(With agency inputs)

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
