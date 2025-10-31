‘As per ChatGPT’: Akhilesh Yadav invokes Sardar Patel to take jibe at RSS

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday invoked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to attack the RSS, saying that the organisation was banned by the former home minister. Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference in Lucknow. (HT photo)

While addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh claimed that the Hindu Mahasabha and the RSS were banned as they had "an alleged role in the killing of Mahatama Gandhi". He was referring to a ban on the RSS in the late 1940s, which was removed few months later.

Taking a jibe at the RSS, the SP leader said, "You can check on ChatGPT why Sardar Patel banned the RSS."

"Hindu Mahasabha and RSS both were banned as they had an alleged role in the killing of Mahatama Gandhi. This is as per ChatGPT," he added.

Also Read: Akhilesh to kick off Bihar poll campaign from November 1

Akhilesh's remarks come on the occasion of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel.

The SP leader went on to say that the RSS was banned for spreading communal hatred and violence, adding, "Don't blame me, this is what ChatGPT says."

Akhilesh also said that the ban on the RSS was lifted only after a written undertaking.

Speaking on Vallabhbhai Patel, the SP leader said that once his party comes to power, it will ensure that a university is built on his name.

(With inputs from Qazi Faraz Ahmad)