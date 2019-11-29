e-paper
As prices edge up, onion worth Rs 22 lakh stolen from transport truck

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 06:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Shivpuri
A trader lost his consignment of the bulb, worth Rs 20 to 22 lakh, which has possibly been stolen.(Bloomberg)
         

Amid soaring onion prices, a trader claimed here on Thursday that his consignment of the bulb, worth Rs 20 to 22 lakh, has possibly been stolen.

The truck carrying 40 tons of onions, on the way from Nashik in Maharashtra to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was found in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The truck had left Nashik on November 11 and was supposed to reach Gorakpur on November 22, but it never reached its destination, said Prem Chand Shukla, a wholesaler who had shipped the consignment.

Shukla approached district Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel, requesting him to look into the case.

Onion prices are ruling in the region of Rs 100 per kg in Madhya Pradesh at present.

“We will register a case and arrest the culprits,” the SP told reporters.

The empty truck was found parked in Tendu police station area, he said, adding that the transporter was a local person.

Government okays over Rs 22,000-crore military project deal
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Ex-NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela accused of graft, FIR filed
The BJP must expel Pragya Thakur | HT Editorial
Abandoned by aunt, 11-year-old girl held captive, raped in Chandigarh
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
