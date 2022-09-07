As Ranbir-Alia stopped outside temple, Sena MP tweets: ‘none of photo op will..’

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday called on the film industry to speak up against the politics of hate and fear after Bajrang Dal members prevented Bollywood actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from entering the famous Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Sharing an old photograph of some of the leading Bollywood actors and directors with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rajya Sabha member said the “photo op” will not help if they continue to be “mute spectators to hate.” (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia stopped by Bajrang Dal activists from entering Ujjain temple; ‘his beef statement…’)

Chaturvedi stressed the need for a collective pushback against the selective protests before every movie release otherwise we are “fast heading into an abyss of hate, fear and silence.”

“None of this photo op will help if you’ll continue to be mute spectators to hate&believe its not your business to talk politics.They will come after you anyway. Mahakaleshwar temple protests in Ujjain is a case in point.Shame that political prejudice is leading to such ugliness,” she tweeted.

“This selective protest before every movie release has become an industry& a lobby, if not collectively pushed back we are fast heading into an abyss of hate,fear& silence. The entertainment industry is an employment generator, lakhs depend on it. Speak up.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were prevented from entering the Mahakal temple by Bajrang Dal activists for their alleged remarks over beef eating.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters but, according to the eyewitnesses, the Bollywood couple couldn’t enter the temple for darshan, reported PTI.

“We will not allow them to worship at the holy Mahakaleshwar temple as a few days back Ranbir had said that he likes to eat mutton, chicken and beef in non-veg food,” PTI quoted Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Choube as saying.

(With PTI inputs)

