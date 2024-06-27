Asaduddin Owaisi alleges his Delhi residence vandalised with black ink by 'unknown miscreants'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that his Delhi residence was “vandalised with black ink” by “unknown miscreants”. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)

“Some ‘unknown miscreants’ vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked Delhi Police officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness,” Owaisi wrote on X.

He added: “(Home minister) Amit Shah, this is happening under your oversight. (Speaker) Om Birla, please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not.”

Owaisi also said that this “Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour” will not scare him.

“To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones,” he wrote on X.

Last year in August, two glass panels on a door of Owaisi’s residence in central Delhi’s high-security area of Ashoka Road were found broken.

Prior to that, in February, miscreants had thrown stones and damaged his nameplate at the entrance. In a tweet back then, Owaisi said that it was the fourth such attack on his residence since 2014.

In 2022, the MP's convoy was attacked in Uttar Pradesh as he was on his way from Meerut to Delhi. Owaisi, who had had a narrow escape, had told that four rounds of shots were fired at his vehicle. Two youths – Sachin (25) and Shubham (28) were arrested in connection with the case.

Earlier this week, Owaisi took oath as member of the Lok Sabha. After being sworn in as an MP, Owaisi expressed solidarity with the war-torn region of Palestine, attracting criticism.