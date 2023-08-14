Home / India News / Investigating broken glass panels at AIMIM chief Owaisi’s Delhi residence: Cops

Investigating broken glass panels at AIMIM chief Owaisi’s Delhi residence: Cops

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 14, 2023 12:55 PM IST

The Ashok Road house allotted to Asaduddin Owaisi, a four-time Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, was vandalised in February this year also

NEW DELHI: Two glass panels on a door of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence in central Delhi’s high-security area of Ashoka road were found broken on Sunday evening, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

A senior Delhi police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses. (PTI)
Police said a caretaker at the residence noticed the broken glass at 5pm on Sunday and filed a police complaint. Owaisi, a four-time Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, was not at his Delhi house.

A senior police officer said no stones or any other object that could have broken the glass, were found at the site.

“We did not find any stones that may have broken the glass. Further probe is underway,” a New Delhi district police officer said.

This is the second time this year that Owaisi’s official residence in Delhi has been allegedly vandalised. On February 19 this year, miscreants threw stones and damaged his nameplate at the entrance. In a tweet back then, Owaisi said that it was the fourth such attack on his residence since 2014.

