Plea filed before President Murmu to disqualify Owaisi as MP over 'Jai Palestine' slogan

A complaint has been submitted before President Droupadi Murmu to disqualify All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi from Lok Sabha over his "Jai Palestine" slogan, which he made while taking oath as a parliamentarian. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi takes oath as a Member of the 18th Lok Sabha(ANI )

Advocate Hari Shankar, in his complaint letter to the president, cited Article 102(1)(d) of the Constitution and said that a member of either house can be disqualified if he/she acknowledges "allegiance or adherence to a foreign state."

After being sworn in as an MP, Owaisi expressed solidarity with the war-torn region of Palestine, which sparked massive controversy. The five-time Hyderabad MP, after taking his oath, raised slogans of ‘Jai Telangana’ and ‘Jai Palestine’.

"I respectfully pray that your Majesty may be pleased to:- Disqualify Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi elected from 9 Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituency Hyderabad for 18th Lok Sabha for being disqualified under Article 102 1(d) of the Constitution of India for raising slogan "Jai Palestine" showing his acknowledgment of allegiance and adherence to a foreign state i.e Palestine on 25.06.2024 at the time of taking oath as Member of Parliament," the letter read.

Jain contended that Owaisi's actions showed allegiance to Palestine, a foreign state, which he argued is grounds for disqualification from Parliament.

"Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi immediately after taking oath from the same stage within few seconds raised the slogan "Jai Palestine". Palestine is a foreign state. No citizen of India can have allegiance or adherence to the said State," he added.

The advocate further said that Owaisi's action is a threat to national security and a proper action should be taken against the parliamentarian.

"The slogan raised by Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi is a threat to the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation. It is an extremely serious and critical issue which requires immediate attention and proper action in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 102 r/w 103 of the Constitution of India," the letter concludes.

Additionally, a convention of Hindu leaders in Goa on Wednesday also demanded the disqualification of Owaisi for hailing Palestine. The Hindu leaders adopted a resolution against the Hyderabad MP at the 12th Edition of Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav, currently underway in Ponda taluka of South Goa.

However, the Hyderabad MP defended his comments and said that these “empty threats” over his words in the Parliament will not scare him.

"Let them do whatever they want. I also know a little bit about the Constitution. These empty threats will not work on me," he said.

Earlier, Owaisi defended the ‘Jai Palestine' slogan in Parliament by saying that there is no provision in the Constitution of India that states that his remarks are condemnable. After taking oath as an MP, Owaisi told ANI, "Everyone is saying a lot of things... I just said 'Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'... How it is against, show the provision in the Constitution?"

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he has received complaints from some members about the mention of Palestine, adding that he will check the rules regarding remarks.

"We do not have any enmity with Palestine or any other country. The only issue is, while taking the oath, is it proper for any member to raise the slogan praising another country? We will have to check the rules. Some members have come to me and complained about the raising of the Palestine slogan at the end of the oath," Rijiju said.

(With inputs from PTI)