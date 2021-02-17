Asaram Bapu admitted to Jodhpur hospital after complaining of chest pain
The self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was admitted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain, restlessness, discomfort in the knees, and other ailments on Tuesday.
He is serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur Central Jail in a rape case.
Asaram was taken to the emergency ward of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur, from where he was shifted to Mathura Das Mathur Hospital. A cardiologist also checked him.
Talking to ANI over the phone, Dr MK Aseri, Medical Superintendent of Mathura Das Mathur Hospital said, "Asaram was admitted after he complained about chest pain. There were minor changes in his ECG, but his condition is stable now."
Asaram Bapu was accused of raping a minor girl in his ashram in the Manai area near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013.
He was found guilty of various charges, including sections 370(4) (trafficking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (outraging modesty), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks Centre’s response on system to avert air crash on table top runways
- The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Mehta’s petition last September, but there was no response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivrani Lonia, her brother jumped into Sidhi canal to save 7 people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SA, Brazil Covid-19 variants in India: All we know about the two mutations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspicious object found on roadside in J&K's Rajouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armaan Jain reaches ED office for questioning in TopsGrup money laundering case
- The ED had earlier searched Armaan Jain's premises as part of the probe into the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Risk of Covid-19 spread during ongoing wedding season, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third phase of gram panchayat poll begins in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana MP A Revanth Reddy's padayatra exposes Congress fault lines
- Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stayed away from the public meeting organised at Raviryal for the grand culmination of Reddy’s march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Russia hold talks, agree to work closely on UNSC issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC denies registering suo motu contempt against Rajdeep Sardesai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll in bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi rises to 50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiran Bedi, removed as Lt Guv, thanks Centre for 'lifetime experience'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 31 of 58 recovered bodies identified
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India records 11,610 new cases, 100 fatalities in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks Centre’s response over priority Covid vaccination for judges, lawyers
- A three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde agreed to consider the plea seeking to include lawyers, judges and the court staff among the Centre's classification of frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox