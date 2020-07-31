e-paper
Home / India News / Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’

Ashok Gehlot moves MLAs to Jaisalmer, alleges ‘horse-trading rates up’

Earlier, the MLAs were staying at a luxury resort outside Jaipur.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 12:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
         

Alleging that the “rate of horse trading” had increased after the date of announcement of assembly session from August 14, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has now moved his MLAs to Jaisalmer, some 500 Kms away from state capital Jaipur.

The MLAs had been camping at a hotel outside Jaipur since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis. Charter planes have been hired to take the legislators to the new destination. The MLAs will be moved in batches.

CM Gehlot on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session. He added that rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold.

