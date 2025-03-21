Ashoka University launches school of advanced computing

Ashoka University on Friday launched the Ashoka School of Advanced Computing (ASAC) intending to transform computer science research and education in India. Professor Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University, speaking at the launch. (HT photo | Sourced)

The ASAC will redefine computational thinking, enabling its integration across the sciences, social sciences, humanities, and arts, said the private research university located in Sonipat, Haryana in a statement.

Over the next five years, the university will raise ₹250 crore to support the expansion of the new school, fund pioneering research, and attract top-tier faculty, students, and researchers from across the world.

“Under ASAC, we will integrate computational sciences with the humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences to address the global challenges of our times. Students doing majors in various subjects like economics, psychology, biology, etc. would be able to apply the tools of computing to their subjects to solve global problems,” Prof Somak Raychaudhury, vice chancellor of Ashoka University told HT.

Pramath Sinha, founder, and chairman, the board of trustees of Ashoka University said that the ASAC is the latest in the formal structure of Ashoka University with schools having departments and centres under them.

“The department of computer science was there from the very beginning of Ashoka University. Over time we realized that data and data science was going to be very big at Ashoka because all our departments were using data and data analysis a lot regardless of discipline. This is the proper structure on which we want to build the next 10 years of Ashoka University,” he said.

Sinha said that the long-term goal of ASAC is to make it a center of excellence in the country.

“We would like to be known as one of the best of the best places for computer science education and research in the country, and particularly this more holistic computer science, integrative, holistic, interdisciplinary computer science,” he said.