Ashoka University professor has freedom of speech, but he cannot…: Supreme Court in Op Sindoor remarks case

In a relief to Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Ashoka University professor who is facing legal troubles over his social media post on Operation Sindoor, the Supreme Court has extended his interim bail just days after he was released from Sonepat jail. Ali Khan Mahmudabad is an associate professor and head of the Political Science department at Haryana’s Ashoka University. (File)

However, the top court’s relief comes with a rider. While there is no impediment on Mahmudabad’s right to speech or expression, the top court has asked him to not post anything about the cases going on against him. No modification has been made to this interim bail condition by the Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta.

Mahmudabad has been asked to not write any online post, article or make any oral speech related to either of the two online posts, which are subject matter of the investigation.

The top court has sought a report on the findings of the three-member SIT and has asked the Haryana police to apprise it about their response to National Human Rights Commission of India notice on FIRs against Mahmudabad. This comes after the human rights body said on May 21 that it has taken "suo motu cognisance" of a media report in connection with the arrest.

“The report, which contains a gist of the allegations based on which he has been arrested, discloses, prima facie, that the human rights and liberty of the said professor have been violated,” said the NHRC.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s legal troubles

He was released from Sonepat district jail on the evening of May 22, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail. He was arrested on May 18 after he faced two FIRs over his contentious social media post regarding “Operation Sindoor”.

Mahmudabad had described the initial media briefings on ‘Operation Sindoor’ by women officers-- Col Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as “optics” and “just hypocrisy”.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had held media briefings along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during the initial phase of Operation Sindoor, India's military action on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“I am very happy to see so many right-wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi, but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of the BJP's hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens. The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is important, but optics must translate to reality on the ground, otherwise it's just hypocrisy,” an excerpt from his post read.

With PTI inputs