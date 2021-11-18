Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares Koo giving ‘sneak peak’ into India’s first pod hotel

India got its first pod hotel on Wednesday at the Mumbai Central railway station, and to celebrate the success, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a “sneak peek” into the place by posting a Koo. “Welcome to the new-age Pod retiring rooms by Railway Ministry at Mumbai Central,” the Koo post read.

The message was the same as the one he posted on Twitter on Wednesday. Both the posts reveal the inside of the pod hotel, and give a tour of the capsule-like rooms.

Vaishnaw debuted at Koo in July, amid the battle between Twitter and the central government over the new information technology (IT) rules. He is active on the India-made social media platform and typically shares the same updates on both Twitter and Koo.

Notably, Vaishnaw is also the IT minister of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

The pod hotel, which is spread over an area of nearly 3,000 square feet, was inaugurated by Maharashtra railway minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday. It has as many as 48 capsule-like rooms, including classic pods, private pods, independent pods for women and differently-abled individuals. There are also multiple small capsules that have the size of a normal bed.

Passengers willing to relax after a tiresome train journey can avail of a classic pod’s facilities at ₹999 for 12 hours, and ₹1,999 for 24 hours. A private pod can be booked at ₹1,249 for 12 hours, and ₹2,499 for 24 hours.

The hotel is located at the first floor of the Mumbai Central and also has free WiFi, washrooms, shower and luggage rooms in the common space. The capsules are all fully air-conditioned and also provide access to televisions, mobile charging points and reading light.