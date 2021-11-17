Indian Railway’s first pod hotel at Mumbai Central railway station. Details on categories, tariffs, facilities here

Indian Railways’ first pod hotel was inaugurated at Mumbai Central railway station on Wednesday by the minister of state for railways, Raosaheb Danve.

The pod hotel, spread over an area of approximately 3000 square feet with a mezzanine floor, is located on the first floor of the station building at Mumbai Central and has 48 capsule-like rooms including classic pods, private pods and separate pods for women and the differently-abled. The pod hotel has a number of small bed-sized capsules to provide affordable overnight accommodation.

The pod hotel comprises three categories—30 classic pods, 7 ladies only, 10 private pods and one for differently-abled passengers.

The classic pods and ladies only pods will comfortably fit one guest, the private pod will also have a private space within the room and those for the differently-abled will comfortably fit two guests with space for a wheelchair to move around. The passenger can avail all modern facilities at comparatively cheaper rates.

Passengers can book the pod hotel for 12 hours for ₹999 and at ₹1,999 for 24 hours. For a private pod for 12, they will have to pay ₹1,249 and that for a 24 hour period is priced at 2,499.

They can also avail free Wi-Fi and use washrooms, luggage and shower rooms in the common area in the hotel premises. They will have access to televisions, mobile charging points and reading lights inside the air-conditioned pod capsules in the hotel.

The pods will also have an interior light, mobile charging, smoke detectors and DND indicators as well.

Hindustan Times first reported in December 2018 about the IRCTC’s plan to construct the hotel. The Indian Railways has said it will construct similar pod hotels at other stations in the city if the one at Mumbai Central station is successful.

India’s first pod hotel, developed by a private firm, came up in Andheri in 2017 but it is not functional anymore.

Pod hotels were first developed in Japan.