ASI demands removal of encroachments near Karla caves

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has demanded that the Pune district collector and police officials remove the encroachments near Karla caves and the temple of Ekvira Devi which is the deity of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family members.

Recently, Thackeray had called a meeting for the restoration of eight ancient temples in Maharashtra and even raised concerns over commercialisation and changes at these heritage sites. Against this backdrop, the ASI demanded that the district administration remove the encroachments near Ekvira Devi temple which is close to Karla caves. The ASI even demanded that the caves be given police protection.

ASI assistant conservator G E Mandware said, “It is true that we wrote a letter to the district administration and local police for various issues. During festival time, there is a huge crowd at Karla caves and the temple. To avoid any untoward incident, we need to take some precautionary measures.”

Another source from ASI said, “The state government planned to erect a ropeway at Karla. But as there are many shops, the consultants are checking the appropriate place for the ropeway station.”

Recently, when the CM reviewed the place, he said, “The Thackeray family has been visiting the Ekvira Devi temple right from their childhood. But there are many changes at the temple site. While restoring the temple, necessary precautions should be taken so that the site remains like earlier.”

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra assembly council president Neelam Gorhe recently held a meeting for the Ekvira Devi temple site development plan and offered various suggestions.

