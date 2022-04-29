Home / India News / ASI demands removal of encroachments near Karla caves
india news

ASI demands removal of encroachments near Karla caves

Recently, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting for the restoration of eight ancient temples in Maharashtra
Karla caves in Pune district. (Hindustan Times)
Karla caves in Pune district. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 11:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAbhay Khairnar

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has demanded that the Pune district collector and police officials remove the encroachments near Karla caves and the temple of Ekvira Devi which is the deity of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family members.

Recently, Thackeray had called a meeting for the restoration of eight ancient temples in Maharashtra and even raised concerns over commercialisation and changes at these heritage sites. Against this backdrop, the ASI demanded that the district administration remove the encroachments near Ekvira Devi temple which is close to Karla caves. The ASI even demanded that the caves be given police protection.

ASI assistant conservator G E Mandware said, “It is true that we wrote a letter to the district administration and local police for various issues. During festival time, there is a huge crowd at Karla caves and the temple. To avoid any untoward incident, we need to take some precautionary measures.”

Another source from ASI said, “The state government planned to erect a ropeway at Karla. But as there are many shops, the consultants are checking the appropriate place for the ropeway station.”

Recently, when the CM reviewed the place, he said, “The Thackeray family has been visiting the Ekvira Devi temple right from their childhood. But there are many changes at the temple site. While restoring the temple, necessary precautions should be taken so that the site remains like earlier.”

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra assembly council president Neelam Gorhe recently held a meeting for the Ekvira Devi temple site development plan and offered various suggestions.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Assembly council president Neelam Gorhe recently took meeting for Ekvira Devi temple site development plan and given various sugggestions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out