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India warns Pakistan of consequences over cross-border terrorism at UN

India's Sawan Barwal crosses the finish line to finish second in the men's marathon final during the 2026 Asian Games at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture on September 26, 2026. (AFP)

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India on Saturday hit out at Pakistan at the United Nations, with First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot accusing Islamabad of its long-standing policy of cross-border terrorism and warning that such actions will have consequences. Gahlot said India had demonstrated that terrorists would have “nowhere to run and nowhere to hide” and asserted New Delhi’s right to defend itself against terrorism, while accusing Pakistan of repeatedly making false claims and saying its “terrorism, deceit and duplicity” would not benefit it or the world. Click here to read more.

Sharif credits Trump for May 2025 India-Pakistan ceasefire, warns over Indus waters

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday (local time) credited US President Donald Trump for his “timely intervention” during the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May 2025, which followed India’s Operation Sindoor, saying the two nuclear-armed neighbours were on the brink of an “all-out war”, while warning that any attempt to stop, impede or divert Pakistan’s share of the Indus River waters would be treated as an “act of war”. New Delhi has consistently maintained that the May 2025 ceasefire was reached through direct communication between the two sides, with no role played by any third party. Click here to read more.

Former Ram Temple Trust office-bearers named prosecution witnesses in donation case

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Deep Dive What were India's main accusations against Pakistan at the UN regarding cross-border terrorism? India accused Pakistan of a long-standing policy of cross-border terrorism and warned that such actions would have consequences, emphasizing that terrorists would have 'nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.' Why did Pakistan's Prime Minister credit Donald Trump during his UN speech? Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif credited Donald Trump for his 'timely intervention' during the May 2025 military confrontation, suggesting it helped prevent an all-out war between India and Pakistan. How did India respond to concerns raised about the Indus Waters Treaty during the UNGA? India firmly rejected Pakistan's claims regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, asserting that its actions were valid and binding and maintained its right to utilize the shared waters without obstruction.

{{^usCountry}} Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust trustee Anil Kumar Mishra and former general secretary Champat Rai have been named as prosecution witnesses in a chargesheet filed in a case involving alleged irregularities in the handling of devotees’ donations at the Ram temple. The two are among 133 witnesses listed in the 59-page covering part of the chargesheet filed before the special judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Ayodhya, on September 23. The chargesheet also names former interim general secretary Krishna Mohan, the complainant, and former special invitee member Gopal M Nagarkatte alias Gopal Rao as prosecution witnesses. Click here to read more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust trustee Anil Kumar Mishra and former general secretary Champat Rai have been named as prosecution witnesses in a chargesheet filed in a case involving alleged irregularities in the handling of devotees’ donations at the Ram temple. The two are among 133 witnesses listed in the 59-page covering part of the chargesheet filed before the special judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Ayodhya, on September 23. The chargesheet also names former interim general secretary Krishna Mohan, the complainant, and former special invitee member Gopal M Nagarkatte alias Gopal Rao as prosecution witnesses. Click here to read more. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Rai, Mishra named prosecution witnesses in Ram Temple donation theft chargesheet

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ sees ratings disabled on BookMyShow after mixed reviews

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Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, starring Nani, opened in theatres on Thursday following paid premieres on Wednesday and delivered the actor’s biggest opening yet. However, the film witnessed a sharp drop in collections on Friday amid lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences. The film’s reviews and ratings have now been disabled on ticketing platform BookMyShow. Click here to read more.

Sawan Barwal wins Asian Games marathon silver, breaks national record

India’s Sawan Barwal clinched a surprise silver in the Asian Games marathon on Saturday, clocking 2:11:37 to break his own national record. The 28-year-old Armyman from Himachal Pradesh finished behind Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita (2:10:49), while China’s Peiyou Feng took bronze in 2:12:13. Barwal’s silver is India’s first Asian Games marathon medal since Hosur Kukkappa Seetharan’s bronze in the 1982 edition in New Delhi. Click here to read more.

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